NHL Big City Greens Classic: Capitals-Rangers game on March 14 to be league’s first-ever live, animated telecast

The Washington Capitals and New York Rangers will be involved in a unique broadcasting experience when they do battle on March 14 at Madison Square Garden.

ESPN, Disney Channel, and the NHL are teaming up to bring fans the “NHL Big City Greens Classic”. It is described as the first-ever live, animated NHL game telecast.

Big City Greens is a popular animated television show for kids on the Disney Channel. Disney describes the show as an animated comedy adventure television series that “follows mischievous and optimistic 10-year-old Cricket Green, who moves from the country to the big city with his wildly out-of-place family — older sister Tilly, father Bill and Gramma Alice.”

The press release describes the NHL Big City Greens Classic as an “alternate presentation” that will feature “live, real-time volumetric animation of players and teams modeled after characters from the show. ESPN+, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney+ will present the live, animated telecast, while the main telecast will still be available on ESPN and ESPN+.

The game sounds reminiscent of what the NFL has done in partnership with Nickelodeon in recent seasons. That game has led to hilarious moments like Patrick Star doing play-by-play and players being digitally slimed.

“Working with Disney Channel and the NHL, we are producing a telecast that will reach a new and different audience and help to grow hockey fandom even more,” said Ilan Ben-Hanan, senior vice president of Programming and Acquisitions at ESPN. “‘Big City Greens’ has a huge following in a younger audience that we are excited to tap into, offering a fun and creative way to enjoy the game across Disney platforms.”

To make the broadcast possible, NHL Edge positioning data (puck and player tracking) will be used to recreate the action on the ice as it is happening in animated form.

ESPN commentators will call the action and “Big City Greens” executive producers Shane and Chris Houghton as well as Marieve Herington (the voice of Tilly) will feature in the presentation.

Headline photo via Disney PR