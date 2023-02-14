Jake Owen headlines NHL’s musical acts for 2023 Stadium Series game

The NHL announced the musical performers for the 2023 Stadium Series game between the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes. The matchup is being held outdoors at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Country music entertainer Jake Owen will be the featured performer. Alternative rock group lovelytheband will also perform at the official pregame tailgate party.

Owen will rock the mic during the first intermission of the game. The league says that it will take place on a “TikiTonk-themed stage on the field to reflect the styles of some of his biggest hits,” such as Down To The Honkytonk.

Owen’s performance will be televised live as part of the game broadcast.

Owen’s most recent album, Greetings From…Jake, delivered three number one hits, including I Was Jack (You Were Diane). He wrapped up 2022 on his very successful Up There Down Here Tour.

Let's gooooooo! See ya at the @NHL #StadiumSeries game this Saturday! Catch my performance during the first intermission of the game live on ABC! pic.twitter.com/XLMzoiM9Ym — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) February 14, 2023

The Los Angeles-based trio lovelytheband will perform at the NHL PreGame in the PNC Arena East 1000 Parking Lot. Portions of their show will air during the broadcast on ABC.

They are most known for their debut single Broken that made Billboard history, charting for 76 weeks and reaching No. 1 on multiple charts.

lovelytheband announced their third full-length album if we’re being honest will drop June 2, 2023.

Headline photo via Capitals PR