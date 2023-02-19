Capitals drop their fourth game in regulation in a row and they went outside to do it: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals have lost a game outdoors for the first time in franchise history. It wasn’t really a shock because there was a clear level difference between the two teams from the literal second the puck dropped in the 4-1 defeat.
Nosedive city.
Sonny Milano recorded his 15th assist of the season on Wilson's goal. Milano's 23 points (8g, 15a) since Nov. 5 ranks tied for fifth on Washington.
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
