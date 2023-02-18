Caps lose Stadium Series 4-1 to Canes, utterly pathetic

The Washington Capitals looked snazzy for their big outdoor game against the Carolina Hurricanes. But they played terribly. They got methodically dismantled by a superior team in front of 56,961 fans, a national TV audience, and some clown named Jake Owen.
Two minutes into the game, the Canes scored on their first shot: a deflection from Jesperi Kotkaniemi. The Canes scored three in the second period, starting with Paul Stastny all alone up front, middling with Martin Necas’ one-timer on the power, and lasting with Teuvo Teravainen on the rush.
The Caps played apocalyptically bad in the third period, but Tom Wilson got a goal from no-angle to crack the shutout.
Caps lose 4-1. Awful.
capitals showing up at the stadium
WHAT A PUP DROP 🐶 @RipkenTheBatDog crushed it! #StadiumSeries
@rmnb a belichickian look
The Hurricanes simply outclassed the Capitals, but even if you’re accommodating for the massive gap in available talent, the Capitals’ performance was still insufficient. Even their healthy lines, unaffected by absences, were terrible. Even if your expectations were already low, the team was lower. This was a total collective failure. It was a terrible hockey game. I am diminished for having watched it. I’m a sadder, smaller man than I was three hours ago.
The Athletic’s excellent reporter Tarik El-Bashir said this “was supposed to be a big week in terms of helping GM Brian MacLellan determine which direction to go at the deadline.” The Caps lost every game, mostly in humiliating fashion, none worse than tonight. There are two directions the team could go at the deadline, and the other one is wrong.
Headline photo: @kkmortier
