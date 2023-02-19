‘It’s not working:’ The Capitals react to their brutal 4-1 Stadium Series loss

By Katie Adler
After a three-game skid, the Washington Capitals hoped a change of scenery would revitalize the team as they faced the Carolina Hurricanes at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium. That did not happen. Instead, the Caps must now reckon with a four-game losing streak during which they have not held a lead.
Following their 4-1 loss to the Canes on Saturday night, Capitals players and head coach Peter Laviolette spoke to the media and tried to explain what went wrong and what this team needs to do moving forward.
“I don’t think concern is the right word,” TJ Oshie said. “I think our playoff hockey probably starts in this next week here, otherwise, we’re gonna be on the outside looking in.”
Peter Laviolette: The Hurricanes were the better team
Laviolette focused on the competitive mismatch between the Capitals — who he saw as slower and offensively challenged — and Hurricanes–who he described as the more defensively-minded and faster team.
Nicklas Backstrom: Caps need to get better in all three zones
Backstrom noted that the Capital’s recent struggles have not been limited to a single area of play. Rather, to improve, the team will have to work on each area of the game.
Lars Eller: Everyone has to play better
While not taking shots at any particular player, Eller harshly criticized his and his teammates’ play over the past week. He stressed a need for each and every team member to improve from the ground up.
TJ Oshie: It’s time to play playoff hockey
Even with the absences of Alexander Ovechkin, John Carlson, and Nic Dowd, Oshie was confident that the remaining members of the Capitals squad have the ability to win games. However, doing so would require a new style of play moving forward.
Tom Wilson: Caps players need to work as a team
Wilson reinforced the importance of teamwork and momentum in the remaining games of the season: if the team can come together and start to improve, that can snowball into better performance overall.
Dylan Strome: time to reset before next game
Although analyzing a loss remains important for the team, Strome emphasized the additional need for the team to look ahead and focus on the games ahead.
