Jakub Vrana recalled by the Detroit Red Wings after 17-game stint in the AHL

Jakub Vrana has had a pretty insane, up-and-down start to 2023 after spending the first two months of the 2022-23 season in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

The 26-year-old former 2014 first-round draft pick kicked off January by being placed on waivers by the Detroit Red Wings. He ultimately went unclaimed but then only a few days later was made a healthy scratch for multiple games in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Things have turned around for him of late though. Vrana has recorded 10 points (6g, 4a) in his last nine AHL games. That performance has led to the Detroit Red Wings recalling him back to the NHL level.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today recalled Jakub Vrana from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins and placed Lucas Raymond on injured reserve retroactive to February 10th. pic.twitter.com/H6gd6uVbSi — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 14, 2023

Vrana last played in the NHL for the Red Wings on October 15. In that game against the New Jersey Devils, he scored against former Caps teammate and one of his best friends in the league, Vitek Vanecek.

Just two days ago, Vrana was unsure about his future in Detroit.

“That’s the thing, I don’t think I know anything,” Vrana told The Athletic’s Max Bultman. “At the end of the day, there’s only a few people that are running these things, and they make those decisions. And you can speculate all day long, but then at the end of the day, you’re not making those (decisions).”

With the NHL trade deadline quickly approaching, speculation has started that the Wings’ recall of Vrana is just as a showcase to other teams before a potential move. That’s not something that Vrana would personally be a fan of.

“To be honest with you, I’m a proud Red Wing,” Vrana continued. “I love to have that logo on my chest. I wish I could play for them for the rest of my life — I mean that’s what I want, obviously. I tell you, like I can’t control whatever happens outside, with what people’s decisions are. I’m just a player, and everybody knows that I want to play there.”

With Vrana’s recall, an accompanying move needed to be made by Detroit as they were already carrying a full 23-man roster. That move was to place Lucas Raymond on injured reserve. Raymond has not played in the team’s last two games due to a lower-body injury.

Vrana has one more year remaining on the three-year, $15,750,000 contract he signed with Detroit in August of 2021.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB