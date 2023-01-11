Grand Rapids Griffins healthy scratch Jakub Vrana

Jakub Vrana is getting no favors from the Detroit Red Wings organization as he tries to make his comeback to the NHL. The talented winger missed his first game since being sent down to the American Hockey League on December 28.

Vrana was healthy scratched by the Grand Rapids Griffins in their 5-2 loss to the Iowa Wild. The Griffins cited the AHL Veteran Rule in a pregame video as the reason why Vrana sat in the press box. Vrana is a minus-six and has one point, a primary assist, in six games with the Griffins so far.

The AHL has a developmental rule where of the 18 skaters who dress, 13 of them must be developmental players. Players that are considered veterans are ones that have played in 260 or more professional games before the current season has started.

The Grand Rapids Griffins currently have two players over the veteran limit, including Vrana, and opted to dress 30-year-old center Kyle Criscuolo.

Criscuolo, playing in his first game since December 31, scored his fifth goal of the season in the second period of the game. He had been scratched the last three games due to the AHL’s development rule.

Vrana is in the AHL after being sent down for what was initially believed to be a three-game conditioning stint in late December. It turned into a longer stay after GM Steve Yzerman put the Czech forward on NHL waivers on January 3. Vrana went unclaimed by every NHL team.

Vrana’s NHL season was interrupted two games in when he entered NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on October 19. He returned to the Red Wings nearly two months later on December 16.

“It feels awesome,” Vrana said then. “I’m so happy to be back, see the guys. It’s really positive. Just happy to be back here.”

The Griffins next game is on Friday against the Wild. They play three games in four days starting on the 13th.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB