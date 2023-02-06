Jakub Vrana has six goals in his last seven games for the Grand Rapids Griffins

Jakub Vrana had an incredibly eventful start to the 2023 calendar year after spending the first two months of the 2022-23 season in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. The 26-year-old former 2014 first-round draft pick kicked off January by being placed on waivers by the Detroit Red Wings. He ultimately went unclaimed but then only a few days later was made a healthy scratch for multiple games in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Things have completely turned around for Vrana as he is now 15 games into what was initially just a conditioning stint with the Griffins. He scored his first goal for the team on January 18 and has not looked back.

In Vrana’s last seven games, he has scored six times and recorded eight total points.

The 26-year-old forward’s most recent two goals came in the same game against the Texas Stars on February 4.

With the Griffins on a power play, Vrana fired a dart to the top shelf of Texas’ net. The puck went in and out of the goal so fast that an official on the ice initially waved the goal off before it was confirmed to have gone completely in. Fellow 2018 Stanley Cup champion, Alex Chiasson, assisted on the goal.

Vrana's second of the night 👇 pic.twitter.com/rANCTGkDIa — Grand Rapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) February 5, 2023

Jake’s other goal during the matchup came early in the third period and gave Grand Rapids a 2-1 lead. Vrana scored on a rebound.

After the two healthy scratches, Vrana has consistently produced in the AHL for Detroit’s affiliate. It’s his first major stint in the league since playing 49 games for the Hershey Bears during the 2016-17 season.

“I’m trying to get better on the ice,” Vrana said in his latest interview. “Just work on myself. I’m a confident guy and I will never lose that. I’m going to find my way, I’m going to find my game. I’m going to work on myself on the ice until I find it. That’s how I’ve always been.

“I’m here right now trying to do my best to help the team,” he added. “I can only control what I can control. I’m feeling great. I’m feeling unbelievable. I’m just starting to put pucks in the net.”

He has recently been playing on a line with Jasper Weatherby and Filip Zadina. The latter received an NHL call-up on Sunday.

After a slow start in Grand Rapids, Jakub Vrána has caught fire. Has 6 goals and 8 points in his last 7 games while averaging just under 4 shots on goal per game Data via @ahltracker pic.twitter.com/9dgPJIPwV3 — Prashanth Iyer (@iyer_prashanth) February 5, 2023

The talented goal scorer now has nine points (6g, 3a) in 15 games as he continues to try and work his way back to the NHL.

He’s even getting support from Capitals fans across the country. During a recent game against the Texas Stars, fans held up a Capitals flag for Vrana during warmups.

@rmnb some fans showing #ALLCAPS love to Vrana down in Cedar Park at the @TexasStars game. pic.twitter.com/sqIxVTW57S — Becky Todd (@beckatodd) February 5, 2023

That’s me and my kid! Nothing but love for Jake! #ALLCAPS — Suneet Singh (@txterp98) February 5, 2023

Headline photo: @beckatodd/Twitter