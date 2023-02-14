Aliaksei Protas will miss game against Carolina Hurricanes

The Washington Capitals will be without forward Aliaksei Protas when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes, Tuesday night.

Protas is not with the team as he is with his wife who is expecting the couple’s first child.

The news was first reported by NBC Sports Washington’s Matt Weyrich.

Protas was just recently recalled by the Capitals from the AHL’s Hershey Bears before this past weekend’s pair of games. He drew into the team’s 4-1 home loss to the San Jose Sharks in place of an ill Anthony Mantha.

In 43 games at the NHL level this season, Protas has recorded a single-season, career high of 10 points (3g, 7a). He has an additional five points (2g, 3a) in eight games in the AHL.

With Protas out, the recently recalled Joe Snively will likely slide into his vacated left wing spot. Protas had been slated to skate on the team’s top line with Dylan Strome and TJ Oshie.

The Caps will also be without captain Alex Ovechkin against the Canes as he has taken a leave of absence from the team due to personal, family-related reasons.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB