Alex Ovechkin takes leave of absence from Capitals

The Washington Capitals announced that Alex Ovechkin is taking a leave of absence on Tuesday.

The team said in a tweet that it’s for Ovi “to attend to a family matter and the health of a loved one.”

Washington Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today that captain Alex Ovechkin will be away from the team to attend to a family matter and the health of a loved one. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 14, 2023

Ovechkin presumably will miss the Capitals’ game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Capital One Arena. It will be just his second absence this season after not playing against the Vegas Golden Knights on January 22 due to a lower-body injury.

Ovechkin, 37, has scored 32 goals in 54 games this season. Only seven players have a higher goal total in the NHL.

The Capitals called up Joe Snively from Hershey in a corresponding roster move.

NEWS | The Capitals have recalled forward Joe Snively from the Hershey Bears.#ALLCAPS https://t.co/Dzkq2294Xl — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 14, 2023

Two of Ovechkin’s 48 career games missed were due to family reasons previously. Ovechkin flew back to Russia early during the 2008-09 season to be with his ailing grandfather.

Ovechkin’s mom, Tatyana, and father, Mikhail, are both currently in Russia.

The Capitals play three games over the next five days. The Capitals take on the Florida Panthers on Thursday night at home and rematch the Hurricanes in Raleigh on Saturday for the 2023 Stadium Series game.

The Capitals are holding their morning skate at 10:30 am at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

RMNB’s thoughts are with you and your family, Ovi.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB