Joe Snively recalled by Capitals after Alex Ovechkin steps away from team for personal reasons

The Washington Capitals summoned Joe Snively from the Hershey Bears on Tuesday morning.

Snively was recalled after captain Alex Ovechkin was announced to be stepping away from the team for personal reasons.

Snively was last with the team in early January. He was waived by the Caps in order to make room on the roster for the returns of Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson from offseason surgeries.

No additional move will need to be made by the Caps to fit Snively on their 23-man roster. Ovechkin has been moved to the NHL non-roster list. Players can remain on that list indefinitely if unavailable for reasons other than injury or illness and they can be freely replaced by a recall like this one.

Snively, who previously cleared waivers on January 8, would not have to go through waivers again unless he plays in 10 or more cumulative NHL games while Ovechkin is absent or spends 30 cumulative days on the Capitals roster per Puckpedia.

Snively has just one point in six games played at the NHL level this season. His main position is on the left wing just like Ovechkin so he’ll provide forward depth at that position in Washington.

With the Bears this season, Snively has recorded eight points (5g, 3a) in 13 games. He has struggled lately with just one point in his last seven outings.

