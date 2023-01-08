Joe Snively clears waivers, sent down to Hershey Bears

The Washington Capitals managed a small miracle on Sunday. The team activated Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson, $14.3 million of salary, from injured reserve and did not lose any assets.

Sunday, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman announced that oft-scratched prospect, Joe Snively, cleared NHL waivers and will remain in the organization.

Snively clears. No new waivers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 8, 2023

Snively was one of three moves the team made to accommodate Backstrom and Wilson back on the team. The Capitals sent down Aliaksei Protas to Hershey, who was waivers exempt. The team also put John Carlson and his $8 million cap hit on long term injured reserve.

Snively played in only six games this season, registering one assist and 10 shots. He only played in one game since November 16.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB