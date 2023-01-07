Capitals loan forward Aliaksei Protas to the AHL’s Hershey Bears

Capitals forward Aliaksei Protas was loaned to the AHL’s Hershey Bears on Saturday. The 22-year-old Belorussian was a healthy scratch on Friday when the Caps took a 3-2 loss to the Nashville Predators.

Protas had played in all 41 games to that point and tallied a career-high 10 points (3g, 7a). In recent weeks, he has been a fixture on the team’s uber-successful fourth line.

NEWS | The Capitals have loaned forward Aliaksei Protas to the Hershey Bears.#ALLCAPS https://t.co/RTUQM1AjTL — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 7, 2023

The team is in need of two open spots on their 23-man roster because both star forwards Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson are planned to be activated and make their season debuts against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

At the time of his demotion, Protas was the sole member of the Capitals NHL roster to be waivers exempt. That likely played a significant role in his reassignment to Hershey as it means the Caps can freely send him to the Bears without any worry of him being claimed off of waivers by another team.

The Capitals as a team have been absurdly good when Protas is on the ice this season at five-on-five. In those 432 minutes of ice time, the Caps see 55.4 percent of the shot attempts, 57 percent of the expected goals, 53.4 percent of the scoring chances, and 57 percent of the high-danger chances.

Protas has already played 58 games in the AHL for the Bears in his career. He has recorded 31 points (10g, 21a) in those games.

Here’s the full press release from the team:

