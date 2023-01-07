Nicklas Backstrom will make his return from offseason hip surgery against Columbus Blue Jackets

Exactly halfway through their 2022-23 season, the Washington Capitals find themselves firmly cemented into the Eastern Conference playoff picture with 50 points from 41 games. The team has done all of that work to this point of the campaign without one of the integral parts of their team.

That ends on Sunday night. Nicklas Backstrom will be making his long-awaited return to the lineup against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The team first teased the news on their social media accounts and then confirmed his exact return date (Sunday, January 8) via a PR tweet.

Backstrom will make his return to the ice after undergoing a very complicated hip resurfacing surgery over the summer. In 47 games for the Caps last season the veteran centerman posted 31 points (6g, 25 points).

Backstrom initially got back on the ice for the first time this season in any real capacity on October 26. The skates started without gear and at a leisurely pace. Almost a month later Backstrom was on the ice in full gear and joined his teammates for practice in a non-contact jersey.

That progress continued until he shed that non-contact jersey in favor of a regular practice jersey on December 17. That’s when things really started to ramp up in terms of his on-ice activities and despite a small COVID-protocol-driven bump in the road, he remained on track for this early January season debut.

The Swedish pivot spoke extensively to the media last Wednesday about his return.

“I think we’ve passed many [tests] that I had to pass,” Backstrom said. “Right now it’s all about repetition, skating, and getting conditioning. The first game, when that is, it’s probably going to be a little bit of everything. Especially, your eyes – and hands too. We’ve been skating hard so hopefully, the lungs are there. It’s just a reaction thing to things out there. It’s a little different from practice to games.

“If you just compare this year to last year, this year I’m excited to get back,” he continued. “Last year I knew I was going to get through it but it was a different feeling. It’s hard playing games when you don’t feel like you can give it all.”

Backstrom’s hip problems had gotten so bad that in past years he had trouble simply walking, putting on and tying his shoes, and playing with his kids. He now says those days are in the past.

“All I can say is that I feel great,” Backstrom said. “The biggest thing to me is that I have no pain. I’m able to skate and move the way I want to.”

To make room for the returning star, the Caps will need to make a few very tough decisions with their roster. First, to simply fit his salary under the salary cap, defenseman John Carlson will likely soon be placed on long-term injured reserve. He is not expected to be back for months after getting hit in the head by a slapshot on December 23.

Next, the team will need to create an open spot on their 23-man roster. The healthy scratch of the waiver-exempt Aliaskei Protas on Friday night could indicate that it will be him headed to Hershey to create that open spot.

Puck drop between the Caps and Blue Jackets is at 5 pm.

Welcome back, Nicky!

