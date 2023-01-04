Nicklas Backstrom on his pending return from hip surgery: ‘I have no pain and I’m able to skate and move the way I want to’

Nicklas Backstrom held a press conference with the media for the first time since Training Camp on Wednesday. The Swedish centerman had just gotten off of the ice after being a full participant in Capitals practice yet again.

Backstrom is in the final stages of a very complicated rehab process that started when he first underwent hip resurfacing surgery back in June. He has been progressively ramping up those rehab activities since mid-November when he practiced with the rest of his teammates for the first time.

“I’m feeling great,” Backstrom started. “Fun being out there. We’ve been working hard the last couple of weeks. I feel good.”

Backstrom has been a fixture on the ice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex since late November as he works to make his season debut post-major offseason hip surgery.

“First of all, it’s not fun sitting out,” he said. “Rehab and bag skating sucks. But, it’s fun being out there and practicing with the guys. It’s just a different thing to play out there.”

Before the 35-year-old pivot decided to opt for the surgical route, questions about whether or not he’d ever play again were in the air. When he answered the media’s questions at the team’s Breakdown day in May it turns out that although he detailed the hardcore struggles of something as simple as just getting dressed for games, he always knew he was coming back.

“I knew that day that I could return when I talked to you guys,” Backstrom said. “It was just a little uncertain. It was more about when and how quickly I could recover.”

Those questions are now entirely gone and the veteran forward says all that stands in his way of a successful return is simply getting enough reps on the ice. He has been in a full-contact jersey since December 17.

“I think we’ve passed many [tests] that I had to pass,” Backstrom said. “Right now it’s all about repetition, skating, and getting conditioning. The first game, when that is, it’s probably going to be a little bit of everything. Especially, your eyes – and hands too. We’ve been skating hard so hopefully, the lungs are there. It’s just a reaction thing to things out there. It’s a little different from practice to games.

“If you just compare this year to last year, this year I’m excited to get back,” he continued. “Last year I knew I was going to get through it but it was a different feeling. It’s hard playing games when you don’t feel like you can give it all.”

Backstrom was the Capitals leading scorer back in the shortened 2020-21 season and put up 31 points (6g, 25a) in 47 games last season. He achieved a lot of that while being in agony on the ice and off the ice. His hip issues had gotten so bad that he had trouble simply walking, putting on and tying his shoes, and playing with his kids. He says those days are in the past.

“All I can say is that I feel great,” Backstrom said. “The biggest thing to me is that I have no pain. I’m able to skate and move the way I want to.”

A pain-free, fully mobile Backstrom is a scary addition to a Capitals team that has already been in a very nice groove. The Caps won 11 games in the month of December and their alternate captain is very much aware that he is reintegrating into a lineup that is clicking on all cylinders.

“It’s so impressive,” Backstrom said. “I’ve gotta say I’m so impressed with the team how they’ve played lately and how they came together and really played as a team. I’m happy about that.

“I think one side to look at is that when the team is playing this good, maybe that’s going to benefit me,” he continued. “They’re going to help me out a little bit in the first couple games here and getting back. At the same time, I’m not going to come in and change things up. I’m just going to try to be part of the team and win hockey games.”

The Capitals next play on the road in Columbus on Thursday. Head coach Peter Laviolette has already stated that neither Backstrom nor Tom Wilson will be traveling to that game. The earliest that the Caps could get their star forwards back after that would be on Friday when they host the Nashville Predators at Capital One Arena. And with both players meeting with the media, a return then seems as likely as ever.

