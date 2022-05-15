Nicklas Backstrom on the hip issue that hugely impacted his 2021-22 season: ‘We have some decisions to make’

Nicklas Backstrom had a difficult 2021-22 season that started with him on long-term injured reserve for nearly half the season due to lingering issues with his hip. Backstrom had surgery on his hip in 2015.

During the season, Backstrom was a healthy scratch several times as the coaching staff worked to manage his minutes. Moving forward, Backstrom and the Capitals have decided what they did this season to have him play consistently can’t persist.

“We’ll see what’s gonna happen,” Backstrom said hinting at another surgery. “We have some decisions to make. Those decisions aren’t finalized yet so we’ll take it day by day.”

“The best thing I want to do is play hockey,” Backstrom said. “That’s my life. Obviously, I want to be back. I want to be back to normal, not worrying about this. We’ll see what’s going to happen. Nothing is finalized yet.”

“As I said before, the hip is not going to be 100 percent,” he continued. “That’s something we all know. Some days are good, some days are less good. That’s just life.”

The battle the Caps’ alternate captain faced this season made him the team’s nominee for the Masterton Trophy, which is awarded every year to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the game.

“We’re going through options for him to remedy,” Caps general manager Brian MacLellan said of Backstrom in his media session. “He’s put in a lot of work and effort to come back this year. It still isn’t the way he wants it so we’re going to look at options to get it better.“

When asked if it’s sustainable, MacLellan said, “Not the way it is. It’s hard for him to play. He’s got a couple things in mind that he wants to try and we’ll go from there.”

Whatever the Capitals and Backstrom do, MacLellan doesn’t think it’ll keep him out at the start of next season. Nick’s BFF Alex Ovechkin agrees.

“He’s a warrior. He’s tough man,” Ovi said. “I’m pretty sure he’s going to be better next year. Everybody knows what he means to the team, for organization, for us. He’s a leader. I hope he’s gonna be better.”

In the midst of it all, the legendary Swedish centerman still managed to put a pretty nice stamp on the season. He skated his 1,000th career game with Alex Ovechkin and most notably recorded his 1,000th career point which brought down a shower of giveaway apples at Capital One Arena.

As for the rest of the playoffs, Nicke says he normally wouldn’t watch any of the remaining series but now his son Vince is a big hockey fan so he might have to sit down and watch Uncle Andre and the Avs try and march their way through May.

Us too, Nick. Us too.

Screenshot: Capitals