Nicklas Backstrom named Capitals’ Masterton Trophy nominee

The Professional Hockey Writers Association, which RMNB is not a part of, announced its nominees for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy on Monday.

Nicklas Backstrom is the Capitals’ nominee this year.

Via the PHWA:

Washington — Nicklas Backstrom: Nicklas Backstrom last offseason noticed problems with his left hip, which was surgically repaired in 2015. It was enough to keep him off the ice for training camp and the start of the season. While turning 34, Backstrom went through a grueling rehab process off the ice before he could even start skating again in the hopes of returning to the Washington Capitals. Backstrom missed Washington’s first 28 games before making his season debut in mid-December. The veteran Swede in March recorded his 1,000th career point and remains at almost a point-a-game rate in his NHL career.

The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is awarded every year to the National Hockey League player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey. The award was named after Bill Masterton, who is the only player in NHL history to die as a direct result of injuries suffered during a game.

Notable nominees across the NHL include Carey Price (MON), Jack Eichel (VGK), Zdeno Chara (NYI), Chris Kreider (NYR), and the retiring Ryan Getzlaf (ANA).

The finalists for the trophy will be determined by a PHWA “membership-wide runoff.” NHL awards will be given out between Games Three and Four of the Stanley Cup Final this season.

Past Capitals nominees in recent seasons include Zdeno Chara, Michal Kempny, Brooks Orpik, and Devante Smith-Pelly.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB