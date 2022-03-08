Capitals post video of Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom at 8:19 to celebrate their 1000th game together

Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom will officially play their 1,000th game together when the puck drops for the Capitals-Flames game tonight a little after 9 PM.
To celebrate the duo’s accomplishment, the Capitals posted this incredible video.
It's 8️⃣1️⃣9️⃣ time for the 1000th time, babes#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/8zR4psN7WF
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 9, 2022
Amazing, right?
The Capitals’ rights holder, NBC Sports Washington, also posted several tributes throughout the day from Capitals players, Bruce Boudreau, and the Sedins.
We asked @Capitals players to write their best congrats messages for Ovi and Backy's 1000th game together
The boys didn't disappoint 😂
Catch the rest at 8 p.m. ➡️ https://t.co/PdW2D599mX pic.twitter.com/O8OKxJ0w5A
— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 8, 2022
All love for Ovi & Backy from Bruce ❤️️
The 1,000 games together celebration continues tonight at 8 p.m. on @Capitals Pregame Live: https://t.co/PdW2D599mX pic.twitter.com/uKlMrKN0Ix
— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 8, 2022
From one iconic NHL duo to another, Henrik and Daniel Sedin enjoyed following Ovi & Backy's journey to 1,000 games
More from the Sedins at 8 p.m. on @Capitals Pregame Live: https://t.co/PdW2D5qKLx pic.twitter.com/JkDFyEao58
— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 8, 2022
Congrats, babes!
Officially the ninth 𝗱𝘂𝗼 in NHL history to appear in 1,000 career games together‼️#ALLCAPS | @LeidosInc pic.twitter.com/alMYq7PjmL
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 9, 2022
babes pic.twitter.com/aVvjMlmTL4
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 9, 2022
Screenshot: @Capitals/Twitter
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On