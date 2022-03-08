Home / News / Capitals post video of Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom at 8:19 to celebrate their 1000th game together

Capitals post video of Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom at 8:19 to celebrate their 1000th game together

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

March 8, 2022 8:38 pm

Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom will officially play their 1,000th game together when the puck drops for the Capitals-Flames game tonight a little after 9 PM.

To celebrate the duo’s accomplishment, the Capitals posted this incredible video.

Amazing, right?

The Capitals’ rights holder, NBC Sports Washington, also posted several tributes throughout the day from Capitals players, Bruce Boudreau, and the Sedins.

Congrats, babes!

Screenshot: @Capitals/Twitter

, ,