Capitals fans throw giveaway N1KY apples onto the ice after Nicklas Backstrom scores on his big night 🍎

The Washington Capitals trailed the New Jersey Devils 2-1 heading into the third period. After a big goal by Connor McMichael,Nicklas Backstrom hit pay dirt and gave the Capitals the lead with 14:04 remaining.

Capitals fans went bonkers and responded in a very measured and mature way. A quarter of the arena heaved their N1KY foam apples onto the ice like they were Florida Panthers fans circa 1996.

The goal came after some hard work along the boards by the second line. Anthony Mantha found Backstrom on the left wing. The Swedish center fired a shot and beat Nico Daws clean to the far side of the net.

ON BACKSTROM’S BIG NIGHT, HE GIVES THE CAPS THE LEAD!! LET THE APPLES RAIN DOWN 🍎 pic.twitter.com/9KUxa3bysH — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 27, 2022

And then fans made it rain apples. Backstrom could be seen smirking on the bench.

this. this is the one. pic.twitter.com/ByGyIIMS9s — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 27, 2022

Backstrom is “The Apple King,” NBC Sports Washington’s Joe Beninati joked.

Capitals and Devils players ambled onto the ice to help the goal crew clean up the ice. The delay lasted about five minutes.

Congratulations, Nicke!