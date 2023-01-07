Capitals place Joe Snively on waivers

Joe Snively has been placed on waivers.

The Capitals made the move after making it known that they will be activating both Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson for Sunday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Caps currently have a full 23-man roster which means two roster spots needed to be made available for both stars to make their season debuts.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman first announced the news on Twitter.

Snively (WASH) on waivers, as Backstrom & Wilson return — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 7, 2023

Snively has gotten into just six games for the Capitals this season and tallied one assist. In twelve games with the team last season, the former Little Cap put up his first seven NHL points (4g, 3a).

The 26-year-old Herndon, VA native beat out forwards like Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Brett Leason, and Henrik Borgstrom during Training Camp for the last available forward spot on the club.

AJF and Leason were eventually lost on waivers due to losing that battle and were claimed by the Winnipeg Jets and Anaheim Ducks respectively. That is now a possibility for Snively as well. If he is not claimed by another NHL team, Snively will be assigned to the AHL’s Hershey Bears.

The diminutive winger is a veteran of four prior seasons in the AHL with the Bears. In 199 career games with Hershey, he has recorded 86 points (35g, 51a).

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB