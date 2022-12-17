Capitals vs Leafs live analysis and updates (Dec. 17, 2022)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs game on December 17, 2022.

It’s a Hockey Night In Canada (and in DC).

The Capitals will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs and a familiar face will be in net. Ilya Samsonov will tend the goal for the Leafs. The Russian netminder is on a ridiculous hot streak, not having given up a goal in the last 152:34.

But if there’s someone who could penetrate that Russian forcefield, it’s Alex Ovechkin who’ll once again try to tie or pass Gordie Howe.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington. Puck drop is a litte after 7 pm.

HEY! Follow us in these places.

As Alex Ovechkin approaches a bunch of history, we'd love it if you followed RMNB in other places, too! Facebook: https://t.co/L3DgLVKClo

Instagram: https://t.co/YhySsmoDbF — RMNB (@rmnb) December 18, 2022

Links

Tunnel shenaningans

Lines

No Dowd. The third line is actually the second line here IMO.

1st Period

Capitals start Ovechkin-Strome-Sheary and Gustafsson-Carlson. Charlie Lindgren is in net facing Samsonov.

Mitch Marner blocked a Dmitry Orlov shot, sending him to the ice. Marner was on pain at the Leafs bench. The shot was going 96 MPH and the puck hit Marner in the skate boot.

There’s only been one shot between both teams in the first five minutes of play. Very fast action though.

🚨 1-0 Capitals. Erik Gustafsson scored from the goal line (why was he at the goal line?). Sonny Milano gets the assist. The goal came 11:12 into the first.

🚨 1-1. The Leafs answer two minutes later. William Nylander finds pay dirt. The goal was assisted by Auston Matthews and Alexander Kerfoot.

🚨 2-1 Capitals. TVR answers 1:36 later later. The Caps defender beat Samsonov short side. The puck bounced off a Leafs defender and the ice, jumping over Sammy’s pad. Locker said Sammy was looking shaky.

Fun period. The Capitals outshot the Leafs 14-12 and out-attempted the Leafs at 5v5, 23-20. The Caps lead in expected goals, 1.07 to 0.74

2nd Period

🚨 3-1 Capitals. Erik Gustafsson scores again. He joined the rush and scored on a shot near the goal line (again). Evgeny Kuznetsov with a beautiful pass. The goal came 2:51 into the period.

Alex Ovechkin just hit the post with a shot. Fans are loudly chanting ‘Ovi!”

🚨 3-2 Capitals. Auston Matthews with a wicked release. He goes one-on-four and scores. Gustafsson and Carlson were on the ice.

TJ Oshie pulled up lame again while skating. He’s left the game. That did not look good.

Comment below. Refresh this article throughout the night as we’ll be updating it live.