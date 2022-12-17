Ilya Samsonov is starting against the Capitals tonight for the first time in DC. Evgeny Kuznetsov: ‘I don’t have best friends before him.’

Former Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov is returning to Washington tonight for the first time since being non-tendered a qualifying offer and signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs over the offeseason.

While his first start should be intriguing, it’ll also be weird for some of his former teammates.

“I don’t have best friends before him that I play against,” Evgeny Kuznetsov said to The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir after the Capitals’ morning skate. “We’re just tight friends and unfortunate that we can’t meet yesterday because they have a tough schedule.”

Kuznetsov added, per NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti, that “It will be a special day for sure for him.”

Samsonov is currently in the midst of a huge bounce-back year with the Leafs. Samsonov has posted a 9-2-0 record in net, with a 1.70 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage. He leads the league in both categories. The Russian netminder is also currently on a long shutout streak, having not let in a goal in his last 152:34 of ice time.

“A lot of good memories, especially for the first year,” Samsonov said per Sportsnet’s Luke Fox. “Not a lot the last couple of years. But this is life, yeah? I’m so excited to be here in Toronto.”

When asked about facing his former captain Alex Ovechkin, Samsonov said, “I don’t think of him.”

He did note though that the two still remain friends. Ovechkin has the opportunity to tie Gordie Howe for the second-most goals in NHL History while facing Samsonov.

“Congrats to him,” Samsonov said. “It’s really great for him. Everyone knows he’s a nice player and great sniper. I wish him the best in pursuing Gretzky’s record.

“But not against Toronto.”

While he may not talk to Ovechkin often, with Kuznetsov it’s a different story. The Capitals superstar center noted the two of them talk just about every day.

Even with the pressure of his streak and living up to the expectations he had in Washington, Samsonov is still looking forward to this game.

“Special for me,” he said. “I’m so excited. I want to get the win.”