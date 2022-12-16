Jakub Vrana returns to Detroit Red Wings after entering NHL player assistance program

Former Capital Jakub Vrana rejoined the Detroit Red Wings on Friday morning.

Vrana took part in the team’s practice, wearing a blue non-contact jersey. The news was reported by Michigan Live’s Ansar Khan.

Jakub Vrana has rejoined #RedWings for practice. Was in NHL NHLPA players assistance program since first week of season. He’s wearing blue non contact jersey. pic.twitter.com/KxnTZKRVd0 — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) December 16, 2022

Vrana has missed the last two months of hockey after entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on October 19.

The @NHL and @NHLPA announced today that @DetroitRedWings forward Jakub Vrana has been reinstated by the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. More information: https://t.co/2BIJdfGDek pic.twitter.com/Vv4bz4cUYu — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 16, 2022

In a press release, the NHL said that the Czech forward “has entered the follow-up care phase.”

The National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association announced today that Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has been returned to available status and has entered the follow-up care phase of the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. Vrana’s care continues to be administered pursuant to the player assistance program.

Vrana played in two games for the Red Wings this season and registered two points. His only goal of the season came against one of his best friends, Vitek Vanecek, in a game against the Devils.

Since being traded by the Capitals to Detroit, Vrana has 22 goals in 39 games for the Red Wings.

Vrana won a Stanley Cup championship with the Capitals in 2018.