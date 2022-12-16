Capitals’ prospect Ryan Chesley makes United States’ World Junior Championship team

Washington Capitals prospect Ryan Chesley was named to the United States’ World Junior Championship team on Friday.
Chesley was selected by the Capitals in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft.
Chesley is one of eight US defensemen to make the team and one of three righties.
The talented, 18-year-old blueliner is currently in his freshman season at the University of Minnesota. Chesley has two assists in 18 games and has at times skated alongside fellow US teammate Luke Mittelstadt.
Your #PrideOnIce lines for this evening! pic.twitter.com/15qwczbvKN
— Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 5, 2022
The 2023 WJC begins on Monday, December 26, 2022, and ends on Thursday, January, 5, 2023. The tournament is being held in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.
Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On