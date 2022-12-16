Capitals’ prospect Ryan Chesley makes United States’ World Junior Championship team

Washington Capitals prospect Ryan Chesley was named to the United States’ World Junior Championship team on Friday.

Chesley was selected by the Capitals in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Chesley is one of eight US defensemen to make the team and one of three righties.

The talented, 18-year-old blueliner is currently in his freshman season at the University of Minnesota. Chesley has two assists in 18 games and has at times skated alongside fellow US teammate Luke Mittelstadt.

The 2023 WJC begins on Monday, December 26, 2022, and ends on Thursday, January, 5, 2023. The tournament is being held in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB