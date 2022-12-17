Home / News / Alex Ovechkin checked Leafs defenseman Conor Timmins into the Capitals bench

By Ian Oland

 1 Comment

December 17, 2022 9:05 pm

Alex Ovechkin once checked Zdeno Chara into the bench. Now Conor Timmins had his turn.

During a raucous second period where every Ovechkin touch of the puck made the crowd make loud noises, it was a powerful Ovechkin check that will end up on the highlight-reel.

Ovechkin sent the Leafs defenseman up and over dasherboards into the Capitals’ bench after a Dylan Strome faceoff loss in the neutral zone.

Hi, Conor! You play for the Capitals now!

Timmins popped up and jumped back onto the ice no worse for wear, but goodness, what a hit!

