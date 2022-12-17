Alex Ovechkin checked Leafs defenseman Conor Timmins into the Capitals bench

Alex Ovechkin once checked Zdeno Chara into the bench. Now Conor Timmins had his turn.
During a raucous second period where every Ovechkin touch of the puck made the crowd make loud noises, it was a powerful Ovechkin check that will end up on the highlight-reel.
Ovechkin sent the Leafs defenseman up and over dasherboards into the Capitals’ bench after a Dylan Strome faceoff loss in the neutral zone.
Hi, Conor! You play for the Capitals now!
Alex Ovechkin told Conor Timmins his shift was over pic.twitter.com/UwB4poSJMA
— Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 18, 2022
Timmins popped up and jumped back onto the ice no worse for wear, but goodness, what a hit!
— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) December 18, 2022
