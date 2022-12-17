Darcy Kuemper wants to bring back the dinosaurs 🦖🦕

Charlie Lindgren apparently stated earlier in the season that he and Darcy Kuemper are two of the more normal goalies in the league. Those are already bold words coming from a guy who has a mustache like the Monopoly Man. Now, Kuemper is here to further drag down the goalie pairing’s Not Weird per 60 stat.

In promotion of the Capitals’ W Magazine issue, the team posted a crackerjack quote from Kuemper that might give you pause when you consider the team is paying him tens of millions of dollars.

After winning a Stanley Cup, Kuemper’s next long-term goal is a bit more sinister. He wants to bring back the dinosaurs.

Darcy Kuemper with some lofty goals 🦖🦕 pic.twitter.com/BHBNTMcmSw — Ben Raby (@BenRaby31) December 16, 2022

“Jurassic Park was one of my favorite movies growing up, so I think that’d be pretty cool,” Kuemper said. “I’m not quite sure how to do it yet, but I’ll figure it out.”

I both love and hate Darcy’s confidence here.

For those who are not familiar with Jurassic Park, the plot is about billionaire (people you can always trust) John Hammond who gets his hands on prehistoric DNA. Hammond makes the logical conclusion to bring back the dinosaurs and open a theme park.

The first to tour the facility is a select group of scientists who are both amazed and suspicious of the idea. Hammond goes on and on about how Jurassic Park is safe. Then about 90 minutes later in the movie, we all learn that dinosaurs can overtake human’s best technology, and oh no, now the T-Rex is loose.

Kuemper watched and said to himself I want this. And if he’s a movie buff, he likely saw the other six Jurassic Park movies, which all explore the tenuous and dangerous relationships between dinosaurs and humans.

I guess if you choose for your profession to be constantly pelted by heavy pieces of rubber this sounds like a fun idea to explore.

Anyways, please no one sell Darcy any prehistoric DNA.

Headline photo: Fausto García-Menéndez on Unsplash