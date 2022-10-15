Capitals vs. Canadiens live blog and updates (Oct. 15, 2022)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Capitals vs. Canadiens game on October 15, 2022.

The Washington Capitals are winless but have a great opportunity to end that 0-fer streak tonight at Capital One Arena. The Montreal Canadiens are coming to town after being shut out by the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 on Friday night. Last season, the Canadiens finished dead last in the Eastern Conference. This is essentially a schedule win.

“It’s a big game for us. Everybody wants to win,” Dmitry Orlov said per the Capitals. “Montreal played last night, so we should have a good start, try to get first goal, and go from there.”

What to look for? Peter Laviolette tinkered with the lines and the power play during the team’s morning skate on Saturday. The biggest changes surround center Dylan Strome, who replaces Evgeny Kuznetsov on the first line and on the half-wall on the first power play unit.

Darcy Kuemper will get his second start in net after giving up four goals to the Bruins on opening night. Alex Ovechkin remains goalless to start the season, but my prior experience watching the legend suggests, uh, that’s gonna change real soon.

Jonathan Drouin will make his season debut for the Habs while Sam Montembeault will start in net.

Tonight’s game can be watched on NBC Sports Washington.

