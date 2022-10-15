Highlights from the Capitals’ first victory of the season – a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens

The Washington Capitals got their first victory of the year on Saturday, defeating the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. The Canadiens played the night prior against the Detroit Red Wings.
After Nick Suzuki scored on a wraparound (his first as Canadiens’ captain), the Capitals scored three unanswered goals in the second period to seal the win. Conor Sheary, Anthony Mantha, and TJ Oshie all found the back of the net over a period of six minutes and 18 seconds.
Shears going hard in the paint pic.twitter.com/FmTEB2QFlm
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 16, 2022
Two goals in three games that's that new DAD STRENGTH! pic.twitter.com/34VyXXwKWk
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 16, 2022
Following up your own shot > pic.twitter.com/gD0Km5IKb3
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 16, 2022
Darcy Kumper made 21 saves for his first win as a Capital.
Alex Ovechkin remains goalless after two bad-luck plays. After scoring in the first period, Aliaksei Protas was offside on the rush before the goal and the tally was overturned. Late in the third period, Ovechkin hit the far post when shooting on the empty net. Ovi remains at 780 goals for his career.
Mantha notably finished an assist short of the Gordie Howe Hat Trick after he got in a fight late in the third period with Kaiden Guhle.
Mantha stands for Man That guy knows how to drop the gloves 🥊 pic.twitter.com/aPAOQm8R8p
— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) October 16, 2022
Ovechkin had a team-high six shots while TJ Oshie and Dmitry Orlov both led the team with four hits.
The best part of tonight’s game?
NO 0-82-0 pic.twitter.com/luS79WJo6i
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 16, 2022
The Capitals’ next game is Monday against the Vancouver Canucks at home.
