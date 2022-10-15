Report: Sonny Milano to sign with Washington Capitals

One of the mysteries of the offseason has finally been revealed. Twenty-six-year-old forward Sonny Milano will be signing with the Washington Capitals, according to Elliotte Friedman. Milano, who scored 14 goals and 34 points in 66 games for Anaheim last season, had been a conspicuous holdout in free agency.

According to Friedman, it’s a one-year, one-way deal worth $750,000. Milano will start the season in Hershey if he passes through waivers, which is yet another layer of mystery.

But the player! Milano played a lot with Richard Rakell and Trevor Zegras last season, creating one of the most exciting lines in hockey. Milano got the goal on this notorious highlight play:

And while his linemates were very strong, there’s reason to believe Milano was a substantial contributor to their success. Here’s how Micah McCurdy’s HockeyViz reckons the impact of Milano:

That’s a net plus-13 impact on five-on-five play. Very strong.

Which makes it all-the-more interesting why Milano went unsigned for so long. He didn’t sign a deal when free agency hit and ended up with a tryout deal with Calgary that went nowhere. No reports or insiders have shared insight as to why he hadn’t signed a deal until now. We won’t speculate either. The main point for tonight is that this is a very interesting player who will soon be in the Capitals organization.