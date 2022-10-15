Photos from the Capitals Red Carpet and grand opening of Guy Fieri’s DC Kitchen + Bar

The Washington Capitals began their 2022-23 season against Boston on Wednesday.

For the first time since 2019, the team walked down the red carpet before the regular season Home Opener at Capital One Arena. The experience gave fans the opportunity to try to get photos and autographs from players and were entertained by a live DJ, face painters, and interactive exhibits. Capitals fans were met with a mix of current roster players, Capitals alumni, and media personalities.

Inside Capital One Arena, Guy Fieri’s DC Kitchen + Bar officially opened its doors for the first time.

These are my photos from the day.

One of the main attractions for the players on the red carpet was Caps fan Porkchop the dog (@tripawdporkchop) who got up close and personal with almost every player going down the line. Dylan Strome even offered to sign Porkchop on his way down the carpet.

Shoes, arms, and cellphones were also among the many of items signed by the Capitals, one fan had Tom Wilson sign her arm and told him she’s going to have it tattooed on after.

A Ceasar’s Sportsbook Casino truck was a main attraction on F street on Wednesday afternoon, allowing fans the opportunity to place wagers on upcoming games throughout the NHL and beyond. Plus they gave away these amazing glasses.

After the red carpet was finished, Caps fans also had their first glimpse at Guy Fieri’s DC Kitchen & Bar located inside Caesar’s Sportsbook in Capital One Arena. We got a sneak peak at the new restaurant and menu items.

Now joining the massive 18,000 sq. foot venue is a beautiful television-filled restaurant featuring some of Guy Fieri’s favorites like the award-winning Bacon Mac ‘N Cheeseburger, and DC twists like Mumbo Style Wings.

Fieri’s style of food matches well with the sports theme, as the menu includes upscale takes on common sports bar food like nachos, queso, and wings. There are also vegan options like cauliflower wings and a plant-based burger.

With Caesar’s Sportsbook’s opening last year at Capital One Arena and becoming the NHL’s first advertisement jersey patch, they are set to become further ingrained into Caps culture.

If betting is your thing, there are numerous live games as well as live odds and infographics on every wall and plenty of betting window and self-service kiosks to bet downstairs.

While we may all miss the Greene Turtle, this menu could become a fan favorite going forward.