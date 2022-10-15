The initial victory has arrived: Capitals beat Canadiens 3-1

The Washington Capitals entered Saturday night’s action looking for their first win of the young season. Would the Montreal Canadiens on the back half of a back-to-back give it to them?
Nick Suzuki got on the board first with a wraparound try that slipped under Darcy Kuemper. The Caps would respond with three straight of their own via a Conor Sheary tap-in, Anthony Mantha hard wrister, and TJ Oshie netfront scramble.
Capitals beat Canadiens 3-1!
🚨BORGSTROM!🚨
Our first goal of the season makes it 1-0 with 11:18 left in the first!
🍎Lapierre
🍏Morelli pic.twitter.com/6FUiAaHMEx
— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 15, 2022
They can keep the offside challenge if they go back and review every single one of Wayne Gretzky's goals for the same thing.
— RMNB (@rmnb) October 15, 2022
Dapper dudes out here to hopefully call a Capitals win #joebsuitofthenight @JoeBpXp @Laughlin18 pic.twitter.com/kzRLfVQxYf
— RMNB (@rmnb) October 15, 2022
Next up for the Caps is a date with the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night. Bruce Boudreau will be in town behind that Canucks bench.
Headline photo via @73Galaxie500/Twitter
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On