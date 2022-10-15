Report: Peter Laviolette expected to be extended during the season

The Washington Capitals have not won a playoff series or a division title under veteran head coach Peter Laviolette. The Capitals were the second wildcard team (eighth seed) in 2021-22 and eliminated in six games by the Florida Panthers. Laviolette owns the worst playoff-winning percentage in Capitals’ franchise history among coaches who made the postseason.

While the new season is only two games old, Washington is off to its worst start (0-2) in a decade (2012-13). Laviolette’s power play is sputtering, much like it did last year and just like it did at the end of his tenure in Nashville. Laviolette’s Opening Night roster decisions arguably led to two young players without waiver protection being claimed — even though Connor McMichael was waivers exempt. McMichael has not played a game this season.

The Capitals seem to have problems that aren’t getting fixed, but Laviolette’s seat is not warm — despite odds that made him the fourth-likeliest coach to be fired first this season. In fact, The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun says a midseason extension for the 57-year-old pending free agent coach is likely.

LeBrun writes:

I would bet on an extension there before the end of the season. “He’s done a good job for us,” MacLellan said. “We had a discussion at the end of last season. I think we’re both on the same page. I don’t see any problems going forward.”

This echoes previous comments MacLellan made over the offseason.

“I think we’re going to keep that between management and the coaching staff,” MacLellan said when asked about a contract extension. “I thought [Laviolette] did a good job. I thought the game plan in the playoffs — we had a good year.”

Laviolette’s coaching resume is impressive. He won the Calder Cup championship in the AHL with the Providence Bruins in 1999. He has been an NHL head coach for 21 years and won the Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006. He took two other teams to the Finals (Philadelphia Flyers and Nashville Predators). He was an assistant coach on the United States’ 2014 Olympic team. His systems at five-on-five famously ask for aggressive pinching by defenders to keep pressure in the offensive zone.

But in Washington, Laviolette’s Capitals have scuffled to take things to the next level in the twilight of Alex Ovechkin’s career. While Laviolette has the gravitas to bring big change, the Capitals still seem to be playing in the shadow of their 2018 championship team with some different faces substituted in. Despite issues with the 1-3-1 power play, the Capitals have not tried a wholesale change to the formation under Laviolette or assistant coach Blaine Forsythe.

The last veteran Capitals head coach to enter the season as a lame duck was Barry Trotz during 2017-18. After reportedly almost getting fired during the season, Trotz led the Capitals to the franchise’s first Stanley Cup. When a championship clause triggered an extension, Trotz asked out of his contract and he signed a long-term deal with the New York Islanders.

Heading into the 2023 offseason, the Capitals could face major changes as 13 players on the main roster will be unrestricted free agents. Laviolette is one too, but by all indications, he will be leading the team into the future as well.