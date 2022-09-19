According to oddsmakers, Peter Laviolette is the fourth likeliest coach to be fired first this season

Peter Laviolette was hired by general manager Brian MacLellan to be the veteran head coach the Capitals needed to take them deep in the playoffs.

Laviolette, however, has suffered the same fate as Todd Reirden before him, losing consecutively in the first round of the playoffs. In fact, Laviolette’s .273 winning percentage in the ‘loffs is the worst among Capitals coaches all time who have made it to the big dance per Wikipedia.

As Lavy heads into the final season of a three-year contract he signed in 2020, the lame-duck coach is now entering a precarious position where he may not finish the season with the team the danger zone. Well, at least according to oddsmakers.

BetOnline AG gives Laviolette +800 odds to be the first coach fired in the NHL this season, making him the fourth likeliest coach to be canned. Laviolette’s hot seat is only cooler than Leafs’ Sheldon Keefe (+650), the Kraken’s Dave Haksol (+700), and the Ducks’ Dallas Eakins (+750).

Over the offseason, MacLellan was asked by Capitals media if an extension for Laviolette was coming and he was non-committal.

“I think we’re going to keep that between management and the coaching staff,” MacLellan said per NBC Sports Washington. “I thought [Laviolette] did a good job. I thought the game plan in the playoffs — we had a good year.”

During Laviolette’s first season, the Capitals finished second in the MassMutual East division, tying the first-place Penguins with 77 standings points. A year later, Washington qualified for the postseason after earning the second and final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference (8th overall). Alex Ovechkin also scored 50 goals for the ninth time in his career, tying Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most all time.

Locally, Laviolette seems to have been mostly given a pass by management and fans due to circumstances mostly out of his control. Laviolette’s Capitals had to navigate the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic, an aging roster, and young goaltending which all have had an oversized effect on the team’s performance when its mattered.

If Laviolette’s lame-duck status seems reminiscent, it’s because it is. As the Capitals entered the 2017-18 season, they decided not to give Barry Trotz a contract extension despite the coach winning the Jack Adams Award and notching two consecutive Presidents’ Trophy wins. Trotz would go on to lead the Capitals to their first Stanley Cup that year. His contract had a built-in extension if he won a championship, but Barry asked out and was granted his release.