Carl Hagelin: 2021-22 season review

Carl Hagelin’s professional career — and his life — changed at practice on March 1.

Exit Interview

Peter’s Take

At practice on March 1, Carl Hagelin got hit in the eye with a stick. That injury ended his season and will permanently hinder his vision for the rest of his life.

Stopped abruptly after 53 games, Hagelin’s season up until that point was exactly what we expected from the Swedish forward: low-scoring, dependable play in the team’s bottom six. Except, for a player who earned $2.5 million, “just getting by” is probably below expectation, and there’s evidence that Hagelin, 33, had been trending in a worsening direction. His individual shooting rates have been on a steady decline (and one not atypical of the aging curve), dropping by about one shot attempt per hour each season he’s been in Washington.

Using Evolving Hockey’s goals-above-replacement metric, Hagelin was the weakest Caps forward this season, offering below-replacement contributions in every aspect of his game except the penalty kill. And though the pairing of Dowd and Hathaway struggled for a bit without Hagelin, they seemed to capture their chemistry again when Johan Larsson joined the squad.

This is all a very long and very indirect way of saying that Carl Hagelin’s time as an active player with Washington is almost certainly at an end. He’s got one more year on his deal, and I suspect he’ll collect that salary on long-term injured reserve. Vision aside, an agility-based player like Hagelin has always had a limited lifespan, and I think we all know where on that lifespan we’re at right now.

Your Turn

Have you ever had a serious eye injury? I did, and it’s the most pain I’ve ever been in. Also, do you think Hagelin will play next year?

