Carl Hagelin misses practice due to illness, negative for COVID (Updated)

News from the beat reporters: Washington Capitals forward Carl Hagelin is absent from Thursday’s practice due to illness.

The team is reportedly awaiting results on his COVID test.

Update 11:50 am: Hagelin tested negative for COVID so he will not have to miss any time. Goaltending coach Scott Murray missed practice and is in COVID protocol.

From Samantha Pell of WaPo:

COVID has been burning through Washington’s roster for the last two weeks. Following exposure to two confirmed positive cases on the Hurricanes, Nic Dowd has been out since December 3, and Garnet Hathaway has been out since December 6. When all three have been healthy Hagelin has been Dowd and Hathaway’s most common linemate this season.

Washington cancelled its practice on Wednesday and has been urging players to stay apart.

Hagelin scored his first goal of the season on Monday night. If he tests positive, Hagelin will become Washington’s fifth player to enter protocol. Lars Eller was the first during the team’s California road trip last month, and Trevor van Riemsdyk was added five days ago.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong