Trevor van Riemsdyk is on COVID-19 protocol

Bad news: Caps defender Trevor van Riemsdyk has been added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.
Van Riemsdyk joins Nic Dowd, who was added to the list on Thursday.
From the Caps:
#Caps defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk is unavailable due to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol
Being on the protocol does not necessarily mean the player has COVID-19 or is symptomatic.
The Capitals were presumably exposed to the coronavirus during their Sun November 28 game with the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Capitals will host the Blue Jackets at home at 7 PM. Caps defender Matt Irwin did not participate in this morning’s optional skate, suggesting he might be playing in van Riemsdyk’s place today.
