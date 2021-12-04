Trevor van Riemsdyk is on COVID-19 protocol

Bad news: Caps defender Trevor van Riemsdyk has been added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

Van Riemsdyk joins Nic Dowd, who was added to the list on Thursday.

From the Caps:

Being on the protocol does not necessarily mean the player has COVID-19 or is symptomatic.

The Capitals were presumably exposed to the coronavirus during their Sun November 28 game with the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Capitals will host the Blue Jackets at home at 7 PM. Caps defender Matt Irwin did not participate in this morning’s optional skate, suggesting he might be playing in van Riemsdyk’s place today.

