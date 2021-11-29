Carolina Hurricanes’ Tony DeAngelo and Brett Pesce enter COVID protocol after Capitals game

The Washington Capitals got Lars Eller back for Sunday’s Carolina Hurricanes game after the Danish center spent 10 days quarantining and battling symptoms of the disease in a California hotel room. No other Capitals player tested positive during that time and Eller was unsure when he contracted the virus exactly.

Now the Capitals will have to remain extra vigilant as the Carolina Hurricanes announced that after their game against Washington that Tony DeAngelo and Brett Pesce have entered COVID protocol themselves.

Brett Pesce and Tony DeAngelo have entered the COVID protocols. They will remain in Raleigh to quarantine and continue to be monitored by the #Canes medical staff as the team travels to Dallas today. — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 29, 2021

DeAngelo and Pesce are both vaccinated. They will remain in Raleigh as the Canes take off for Dallas today.

Across the NHL, the Rangers’ Greg McKegg entered COVID protocol Monday as well.

UPDATE: Greg McKegg (COVID-19 protocol-related absence) will not skate today. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 29, 2021

While NHL teams disclose who’s in protocol, the NHL no longer publishes a league-wide list so it’s harder to follow how prevalent the disease is right now.

Meanwhile, in the AHL, the Hershey Bears had two games postponed against Lehigh Valley this week due to what appears to be a possible outbreak on one of the two teams.