Garnet Hathaway becomes third Capitals player to enter COVID-19 protocol since Hurricanes game

The Washington Capitals appear to be dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak on their team.

Monday, Garnet Hathaway became the latest Capitals player to enter the COVID protocol and will miss an indeterminate amount of time.

#Caps forward Garnet Hathaway is unavailable due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 6, 2021

Hathaway now joins two other important Capitals players currently in protocol, Nic Dowd and Trevor van Riemsdyk.

It appears the Capitals will be without all three players against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night.

In November, during the team’s West Coast road trip, Lars Eller was forced to quarantine in Anaheim after contracting the disease. Eller returned recently after missing nearly two weeks of time, but the Capitals, one-by-one, have been entering protocol after a November 28 game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The day after that game, the Hurricanes announced that two players entered protocol, Tony DeAngelo and Brett Pesce.

Peter Laviolette recently told the press that the Capitals began wearing masks again after Dowd and van Riemsdyk entered protocol.

“We’re always concerned about that,” Laviolette said per The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir. “We try to follow everything and do everything we can. Even now, there’s protocol for all of us and we’ll follow that and do our best to just keep it there.”

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB