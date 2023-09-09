Carl Hagelin reunites with Henrik Lundqvist at US Open: ‘Happy retirement’

Carl Hagelin had his first big night out since announcing his retirement from hockey on August 30.

Hagelin was in New York City on Friday night to attend the US Open with longtime teammate Henrik Lundqvist and his wife Therese.

“Date night plus an old friend at the @usopen,” Lundqvist wrote on his Instagram Story. “Happy retirement @62hagsofficials.”

Hagelin played together with Lundqvist on the New York Rangers for four seasons and the two appeared on Tre Kronor — the Swedish national team — several times throughout their careers including the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Hagelin and Lundqvist also finished their careers in Washington and retired as Capitals — both due to health issues.

Hagelin’s retirement came after a year long battle to return from severe eye injury. During a practice on March 1, 2022, Hagelin was high-sticked in the face during an intense battle drill.

Hagelin revealed months later that the errant stick blade ruptured the choroid in the back of his left eye and that his vision will never return to 100 percent. In fact, the injury was so bad Hagelin almost lost his eye entirely.

“It’s been an amazing ride but it ends here. Unfortunately my eye injury is too severe to keep playing the game I love,” Hagelin wrote in his announcement. “I’m extremely grateful for all the memories hockey has given me and I’ve loved every single day of it.”

Lundqvist retired two years before after a heart condition robbed him of ending his career on his own terms.

After signing a one-year contract with the Capitals in October 2020, Lundqvist learned that a heart condition that he had been managing throughout his career had gotten worse, forcing to him undergo open-heart surgery. Lundqvist attempted a comeback — returning to the ice an incredible 47 days after surgery — but was shut down for good by doctors when it was revealed he had inflammation around his heart. Lundqvist held a press conference and said his goodbyes in August 20, 2021, in Sweden.

The hangout at Arthur Ashe Stadium came under much happier circumstances. The two famous hockey players were able to watch defending US Open champion, Carlos Alcaraz, take on Daniil Medvedev.

“Vamos,” Hagelin wrote on his Instagram Story, rooting for Alcaraz.

Alcaraz was instead upset by Medvedev, who will meet superstar Novak Djokovic after he defeated American Ben Shelton in the semi-final.

Headline photo: @hlundqvistofficial/IG