Carl Hagelin suffers injury at end of practice

The Washington Capitals lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Monday, marking their sixth straight loss at home. The team took the ice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex at noon on Tuesday, but things didn’t go much better there.

Carl Hagelin, a critical member of the team’s fourth line, left the ice due to an injury. According to NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti, the Swedish forward “had a towel pressed to his eye area” and there was “total silence among his teammates” after it happened.

Gulitti reported afterward that Peter Laviolette said that the Capitals were having a “pretty intense battle drill” and Hagelin got struck in the face by a stick. The battle was the last drill of Tuesday’s practice.

Hagelin is still being evaluated by Caps personnel and Laviolette did not have an update.

The Capitals’ fourth line has been the team’s best since the start of 2022.

Caps skaters on-ice stats since the new year, from @NatStatTrick, ordered by goals-for%. pic.twitter.com/DdwUWChCEO — Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) March 1, 2022

Hagelin has 14 points in 53 games this season, but in February he tied Evgeny Kuznetsov for the team-lead in points among forwards with seven.