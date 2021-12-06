It took 26 games, but Carl Hagelin finally scored a goal

Carl Hagelin is used almost exclusively as a defensive forward. His fourth line, when healthy, gets an abnormal amount of defensive zone draws. Carl also plays a big role on the Caps’ penalty kill. That means when Carl isn’t shanking his rare good chances – like breakaways or one-timers – there aren’t many opportunities for the 33-year-old Swede to light the lamp.

But Monday, Carl’s luck* finally changed against the Anaheim Ducks. Promoted to the second line with Lars Eller and TJ Oshie, Hagelin broke his long goalless streak after being fed a sensational pass by the Tiger.

Coming into tonight’s game, Carl had not scored in 25-consecutive games and had one goal in his last 38 stretching back to last season.

“It was a nice little tap-in,” an understated Hagelin, sporting a mustache, said at intermission to NBC Sports Washington’s Al Koken.

The Capitals, aware of Carl’s streak, were very excited when he scored.

so much happiness pic.twitter.com/s371XmCeNX — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 7, 2021

Conor Sheary joked after the game that “I was sitting next to Carl on the bench. He said, ‘it was our time.’ I guess he was right.”

Carl has been one of the most snakebit players all season, putting the puck on net 32 times without hitting pay dirt.

Here's your snakebit top 10, now with Carl's name proudly crossed out pic.twitter.com/R1k5n8JqCZ — RMNB (@russianmachine) December 7, 2021

“Everybody wants to contribute and everybody wants to be a part of it,” Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said. “I’m happy he was able to get on the board tonight and get a goal. And maybe get going.”

Us, too. Way to go, Carl!

* Clearly, his luck changed because of Ovi Jr.

Sergei Ovechkin predicted Carl Hagelin was going to score tonight. Hagelin: "Sergei Ovechkin actually called it yesterday. He got a bobblehead from me and he told Ovi that I was going to score and then Ovi told me this morning. You have to listen to the little guy." — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) December 7, 2021

“Sergei Ovechkin actually called it yesterday.”—Carl Hagelin on scoring his first goal of the season. More importantly, Ovi’s son is already showing leadership qualities. #Caps pic.twitter.com/1VUuM4H0dv — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) December 7, 2021

Headline photo: @catwater07/Twitter