Carl Hagelin skates with strength and conditioning coach in Florida as he works his way back from scary eye injury

Carl Hagelin took to the ice on Wednesday as he continues to rehab from a serious eye injury that required multiple surgeries.

Hagelin worked with strength and conditioning coach Mark Nemish after Capitals practice ended, skating in no pads and wearing a helmet bubble. This marks what is believed to be the first time Hagelin has skated since the surgeries. The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir posted video.

Carl Hagelin (eye surgery) is on the ice with strength and conditioning coach Mark Nemish. He’s wearing a Bauer bubble. No pads. Still, it’s progress and great to see. #Caps pic.twitter.com/VBluBhmYNb — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) May 4, 2022

The Swedish winger has been out of action since the first day of March when he was high-sticked during a practice drill by a teammate.

Hagelin skating is encouraging considering Peter Laviolette defined the Swedish forward’s return to hockey as “secondary right now” due to the severity of injury.

“With another surgery coming up, we’re hopeful that everything – with regard to his vision and the rest of his life and the game of life, that’s the most important thing,” Laviolette told the Sports Junkies in late March. “Such a great person in our room and a great player, we certainly miss him. But that’s kind of secondary right now to what he’s dealing with and so hopefully things stay positive. There’s been some good signs and some good news in there but he still has more work to do with regard to the eye.”

The last time we saw Carl was at the team’s photo day on April 25. It’s unknown if he’ll be able to play in this year’s playoff run but this appears to be Carl fulfilling a best-case scenario. Trade deadline day acquisition, Johan Larsson, has filled in for him on the Caps’ fourth line.

The 33-year-old Hagelin has one more year left on his current deal that will see him earn $2.75 million in 2022-23.

