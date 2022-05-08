Carl Hagelin makes progress in recovery as he skates in pads post-practice but is still ‘not close’ to returning

Injured winger Carl Hagelin was back on the ice again Sunday as he continues to make progress in his recovery from multiple eye surgeries.

Hagelin continued his work with strength and conditioning coach Mark Nemish after the Capitals’ optional practice ended, this time skating with pads as well as a full helmet bubble. The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir posted video.

It’s notable that Hagelin donned pads as in his last skating appearance four days prior in Florida, he did not.

While it’s wonderful to see him making the sort of progress he is, Caps head coach Peter Laviolette gave an update on Hagelin’s status that tempered expectations.

“That’s a positive he’s here and that he’s out there stretching his legs. He’s not close,” the bench boss told NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti.

hey there, hags pic.twitter.com/WYLUAd4swC — x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 8, 2022

The Swedish winger has been out of action since the first day of March when he was high-sticked during a practice drill by a teammate. His last game of the season was the day prior against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 33-year-old Hagelin has one more year left on his current deal that will see him earn $2.75 million in 2022-23.

