Caps vs Bruins pregame: Momentous Monday

It’s Game Two and the Washington Capitals are up 1-0 in their series against the Boston Bruins. Lines look the same, but it seems like we will see Craig Anderson starting in net for the Caps. Works for me. He was great last game stopping 21 out of 22 shots. Hoping to see some better officiating and another Tom Wilson goal.
I know not everyone feels that way…especially this guy. Quite the qraphic qesign skills over here, but we’ll get to it.
Puck drop is at 7:30 PM. Recap to follow!
Lines below are from morning skate. The extras are Kuznetsov, Carr, Fehervary, and TvR. Looks like Craig Anderson will be the starting goaltender:
Ovechkin – Backstrom – Mantha
Sheary – Eller – Raffl
Sprong – Oshie – Wilson
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Orlov – Carlson
Dillon – Schultz
Chara – Jensen
Anderson
I don’t think I have EVER in my WHOLE LIFE been so mad about something that I made a shirt about it. Have I been obsessed with something and made a shirt? Sure, but it was when puffy paints were cool and so was Twilight. Anyway, if someone can tell me what a scumbaq is, that would be very helpful.
If you don’t have it already, I strongly suggest you bring the Tampa Bay Lightning/Florida Panthers series into your rotation of NHL playoff games to watch. It’s only been one game, but WHAT A GAME it has been! Check the highlights below:
For the record, I am now a part-time Panthers fan.
