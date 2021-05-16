Evgeny Kuznetsov removed from NHL’s COVID-19 Unavailability List

Sunday, Evgeny Kuznetsov returned to the ice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex for the first time in 13 days. Now the Russian center’s officially off the NHL’s COVID-19 Unavailability List.

Shortly after 5 PM, the NHL removed Kuznetsov’s name from protocol.

Only three players were on the list today, which includes former Capital Nathan Walker who now plays for St. Louis.

COVID Protocol Related Absences – May 16, 2021: Boston – none

Calgary – none

Carolina – none

Colorado – none

Edmonton – none

Florida – none

Minnesota – none

Montreal – none

Nashville – none

NY Islanders – none

Pittsburgh – none

St. Louis – David Perron; Nathan Walker; Jake Walman

Tampa Bay – none

Toronto – none

Vancouver – none

Vegas – none

Washington – none

Winnipeg – none

Capitals’ head coach Peter Laviolette gave an update on the status of both Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov earlier in the day after the team’s skate. Laviolette was expecting the Capitals star center to remain in protocol for several more days.

“Samsonov is off the list. He’s available,” Laviolette said. “Kuznetsov still remains not available to us for a few more days however he is available to start a process of getting back with our group and working out by the rules. Both players join us on the ice for the first time today.”

It’s unclear when either player will return to game action in the playoffs.

“We’re going to evaluate and see where they’re at,” Laviolette said. “I have no timetables. They’ve been off for pushing close to two weeks in regard to being on the ice and working out and conditioning. We’re going to evaluate them over the next couple days and try to get a read on where they’re at.”

Before landing in protocol, Kuznetsov and Samsonov were suspended by the team for disciplinary reasons. Reportedly, the players were sidelined due to being late for a team function. Laviolette later suggested the players could be suspended multiple games by the team before the NHL put the two Russians in protocol.