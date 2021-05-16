Home / News / Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov on ice for the first time in two weeks

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov on ice for the first time in two weeks

By Peter Hassett

May 16, 2021 11:54 am

Breaking news out of Medstar Capitals Iceplex: Evgeny Kuznetsov is back. Maybe. (Kind of.)

Per NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti, Kuznetsov skated ahead of practice.

Kuznetsov last played on May 1. He’s been on the COVID protocol since May 4.

Also on the ice is goalie Ilya Samsonov, who went on the COVID-19 protocol approximately at the same time. He was removed from NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Saturday.

After practice, Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said Samsonov is out of protocol and available to the team while Kuznetsov is not for a few more days. Kuzy can work out with his teammates, however.

