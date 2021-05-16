Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov on ice for the first time in two weeks

Breaking news out of Medstar Capitals Iceplex: Evgeny Kuznetsov is back. Maybe. (Kind of.)

Per NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti, Kuznetsov skated ahead of practice.

Evgeny Kuznetsov also out there now. So he must be out of protocol too. He was still on list yesterday pic.twitter.com/9svgipfc4J — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) May 16, 2021

Kuznetsov last played on May 1. He’s been on the COVID protocol since May 4.

Also on the ice is goalie Ilya Samsonov, who went on the COVID-19 protocol approximately at the same time. He was removed from NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Saturday.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov are on the ice ahead of Capitals optional practice. Samsonov was off the covid-19 protocols list yesterday. Would appear Kuznetsov is now out of protocols as well. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) May 16, 2021

After practice, Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said Samsonov is out of protocol and available to the team while Kuznetsov is not for a few more days. Kuzy can work out with his teammates, however.

