Peter Laviolette kinda provides updates on Kuznetsov and Samsonov, sorta suggests Craig Anderson will start Game Two (maybe?)

Caps head coach Peter Laviolette spoke to the media on Sunday afternoon.

With Vitek Vanecek injured in Saturday’s game and the sudden reappearance of Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov at practice on Sunday, Laviolette had a lot of updates to share, though maybe not specific ones.

After leaving Game One in the first period, goalie Vitek Vanecek is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, but Laviolette could not specify further. “I don’t know,” Laviolette said, “and that’s being honest.” Laviolette said he had no indication if Vanecek’s time away would be on the longer or shorter end of day-to-day status.

When asked who would be available for Monday’s game, Laviolette again demurred, though he effusively praised Craig Anderson, which might indicate the 39-year-old could start on Monday.

“He an experienced goaltender, who has been there and done that. When called upon by our organization, [Anderson] has answered the bell.”

Meanwhile, forward Evgeny Kuznetsov and goalie Ilya Samsonov appeared on the ice before today’s practice, but they have two different statuses right now.

“Both players joined us on the ice for the first time today,” Laviolette said. “Samsonov is off the [COVID] list, and he’s available. Kuznesov still remains not available to us for a few more days.”

Kuznetsov is permitted to work out on the ice, but he remains under COVID protocol, according to Laviolette.

The Caps head coach could not provide a timetable for either player’s return, but said the team will be evaluating them both over the next couple days.

The Capitals host the Bruins for Game Two on Monday night.