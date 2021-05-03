Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov will not play tonight due to disciplinary reasons

Here’s a head-scratcher: Forward Evgeny Kuznetsov and goalie Ilya Samsonov will not play in tonight’s game against the Rangers.
The Caps say the decision for them not to play was a “team decision” for “disciplinary reasons.”
Uh oh.
From Samantha “Overtime” Pell:
Capitals’ Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov will not be dressed tonight vs NYR, per team. It was a team decision, was for disciplinary reasons.
Craig Anderson will backup Vitek Vanecek tonight.
— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) May 3, 2021
The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir reports that the two players were late to a team function.
Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov will not play tonight at MSG. It's a team decision. They were late to a team function. #Caps
— Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) May 3, 2021
Monday’s game already had a questionable roster.
You may recall that Kuznetsov and Samsonov both missed time earlier in the year due to COVID violations.
Samsonov’s battle with Vitek Vanecek for the title of starting goalie in the playoffs had recently been a topic of discussion with head coach Peter Laviolette. Vanecek had already been picked to start tonight.
