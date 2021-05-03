Home / Pregame / Caps at Rangers pregame: Who is playing in this game

Caps at Rangers pregame: Who is playing in this game

By Chris Cerullo

May 3, 2021 3:42 pm

The Washington Capitals and New York Rangers will do battle twice in a row in The Big Apple and the first of those two games is tonight. The big news is that the Caps and Rangers could be missing a combined seven regulars when they take the ice.

They’ll drop the biscuit at 7 PM and Peter has your recap.

Record 26-20-6 32-14-5
Shot Attempt % 48.6% 51.0%
PDO 101.2 101.9
Power Play 21.1% 26.3%
Penalty Kill 83.1% 83.4%

Projected Lines

As of right now we know that TJ Oshie will not be playing tonight but both Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson are game-time decisions. A worst case scenario Caps lineup could potentially not have a full 18 skaters. Here is my guess at what that could look like:

Sprong – Kuznetsov – Wilson
Sheary – Backstrom – Mantha
Eller – Raffl
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway

Orlov – Schultz
Dillon – TvR
Chara – Jensen

Vanecek

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 5/11
NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮
PHI 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 5/7 5/8
NYI 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮
PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 🤷 🚽
NYR 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 5/3 5/5
BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

Rangers lineup news

It has been reported that Artemi Panarin will be in New York’s lineup tonight, but they will miss these other four.

Storylines

RMNB Coverage of Caps at Rangers

