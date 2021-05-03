Caps at Rangers pregame: Who is playing in this game

The Washington Capitals and New York Rangers will do battle twice in a row in The Big Apple and the first of those two games is tonight. The big news is that the Caps and Rangers could be missing a combined seven regulars when they take the ice.

They’ll drop the biscuit at 7 PM and Peter has your recap.

Record 26-20-6 32-14-5 Shot Attempt % 48.6% 51.0% PDO 101.2 101.9 Power Play 21.1% 26.3% Penalty Kill 83.1% 83.4%

Projected Lines

As of right now we know that TJ Oshie will not be playing tonight but both Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson are game-time decisions. A worst case scenario Caps lineup could potentially not have a full 18 skaters. Here is my guess at what that could look like:

Sprong – Kuznetsov – Wilson

Sheary – Backstrom – Mantha

Eller – Raffl

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Orlov – Schultz

Dillon – TvR

Chara – Jensen Vanecek

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 5/11 NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 PHI 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 🤷 🚽 NYR 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

Rangers lineup news

It has been reported that Artemi Panarin will be in New York’s lineup tonight, but they will miss these other four.

UPDATE: Chris Kreider, Jacob Trouba, Ryan Lindgren and Brett Howden are all out tonight. Artemi Panarin (maintenance) is also not skating this morning. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) May 3, 2021

Storylines

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB