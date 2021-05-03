Caps at Rangers pregame: Who is playing in this game

The Washington Capitals and New York Rangers will do battle twice in a row in The Big Apple and the first of those two games is tonight. The big news is that the Caps and Rangers could be missing a combined seven regulars when they take the ice.
They’ll drop the biscuit at 7 PM and Peter has your recap.
|Record
|26-20-6
|32-14-5
|Shot Attempt %
|48.6%
|51.0%
|PDO
|101.2
|101.9
|Power Play
|21.1%
|26.3%
|Penalty Kill
|83.1%
|83.4%
As of right now we know that TJ Oshie will not be playing tonight but both Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson are game-time decisions. A worst case scenario Caps lineup could potentially not have a full 18 skaters. Here is my guess at what that could look like:
Sprong – Kuznetsov – Wilson
Sheary – Backstrom – Mantha
Eller – Raffl
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Orlov – Schultz
Dillon – TvR
Chara – Jensen
Vanecek
|WSH
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|BOS
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|5/11
|NJD
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|PHI
|🚽
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|5/7
|5/8
|NYI
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|PIT
|🤷
|🤷
|🚽
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|🤷
|🚽
|NYR
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|5/3
|5/5
|BUF
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🚽
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL
It has been reported that Artemi Panarin will be in New York’s lineup tonight, but they will miss these other four.
UPDATE: Chris Kreider, Jacob Trouba, Ryan Lindgren and Brett Howden are all out tonight. Artemi Panarin (maintenance) is also not skating this morning.
— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) May 3, 2021
Hot rocks just flying errywhere.
