Getting shut out sucks: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals dropped both of their games this week against the Pittsburgh Penguins and now sit second in the East Division with a game in hand. The second game finished far worse than the first as the Pens shut the Caps out 3-0.
The Pens outshot the Caps 26 to 23.
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Penguins
Headline photo: KP8 Design
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On