Getting shut out sucks: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals dropped both of their games this week against the Pittsburgh Penguins and now sit second in the East Division with a game in hand. The second game finished far worse than the first as the Pens shut the Caps out 3-0.

The Pens outshot the Caps 26 to 23.

The Pens just gave the Caps nothing offensively for like a good 50 minutes of this game and they converted on three great bounces and that was that. Pretty simple. Five-on-five scoring chances were nearly even at 21 for the Pens and 20 for the Caps. The same goes for high danger chances under the same context at ten for the Caps and nine for the Pens.

The third line of TJ Oshie , Michael Raffl , and Lars Eller was very, very good and also very unlucky. At five-on-five they held a plus-nine shot attempt differential, a plus-five scoring chance differential, and a plus-two high danger chance differential.

Don't like the top six. Chemistry felt off.

In better news, Connor McMichael is leading Hershey in points with 19 and scored his 11th goal of the AHL season in overtime to take down Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Alex Alexeyev also had a two point night and has seven points in six AHL games since his recent return from the KHL to go along with a plus-seven rating.

Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

Headline photo: KP8 Design